GAPP Announces Summer Seminar Series for Wild Alaska Pollock Industry

Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers Seafood June 12, 2020

As part of its continued COVID-19 coverage, a new summer webinar series will explore topics related to new consumer trends, marketing best practices and crisis management communications, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers announced. Every Friday, beginning June 5, 2020, GAPP members will get to spend their lunch hours with exciting speakers and outside experts, exploring a variety of topics designed to help the industry continue to collaborate and weather the COVID-19 storm.

“We’ve all been forced to pivot rapidly to combat the challenges that have come with managing COVID-19,” said GAPP CEO Craig Morris. “There’s some opportunities for Wild Alaska Pollock as well, and these webinars are designed to help continue to pull our industry together and collaborate to ensure we’re best positioned for our new normal.”

The first webinar will feature speakers from Ketchum, GAPP’s public relations agency of record, who will review the Wild Alaska Pollock messaging toolkit and discuss which messages about Wild Alaska Pollock are most motivational to consumers in the current climate.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers

Related Articles

Seafood

Fortune, American Seafoods is Offering Three Wild Alaska Pollock Products

August 5, 2019 Fortune Fish & Gourmet

With Fortune, we are launching brand new Wild Alaska Pollock products available to you now. We’re excited to share the story of our catch with you and grateful for this opportunity.
So let’s talk pollock. It’s a firm, mild white fish that many seafood lovers eat without realizing it. We want our customers to know they’re eating Wild Alaska Pollock – and to enjoy more of it!

Seafood

GAPP Co-Invests with European Partners to Support Wild Alaska Pollock Launches

May 26, 2020 Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers

Innovative new Wild Alaska Pollock products will soon be coming to retailers across Europe as the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) invests alongside major seafood companies. As part of its European Partnership Program, GAPP has awarded nearly one million dollars in funding to four partners who are launching exciting new products made with delicious and sustainable Wild Alaska Pollock to feed more European consumers every day.