GAPP Announces Summer Seminar Series for Wild Alaska Pollock Industry

As part of its continued COVID-19 coverage, a new summer webinar series will explore topics related to new consumer trends, marketing best practices and crisis management communications, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers announced. Every Friday, beginning June 5, 2020, GAPP members will get to spend their lunch hours with exciting speakers and outside experts, exploring a variety of topics designed to help the industry continue to collaborate and weather the COVID-19 storm.

“We’ve all been forced to pivot rapidly to combat the challenges that have come with managing COVID-19,” said GAPP CEO Craig Morris. “There’s some opportunities for Wild Alaska Pollock as well, and these webinars are designed to help continue to pull our industry together and collaborate to ensure we’re best positioned for our new normal.”

The first webinar will feature speakers from Ketchum, GAPP’s public relations agency of record, who will review the Wild Alaska Pollock messaging toolkit and discuss which messages about Wild Alaska Pollock are most motivational to consumers in the current climate.

