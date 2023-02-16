GAPP Partners With Gorton’s Seafood to Launch Innovative Air Fried Products

Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers Seafood February 16, 2023

The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) is committed to supporting breakthrough products that highlight the amazing benefits of Wild Alaska Pollock.   Gorton’s has been a long-time GAPP partner, and the relationship continues with its latest launch.  

“When we learned Gorton’s was launching its new Wild Alaska Pollock Air Fried Fish Fillets, we wanted to be part of this incredible innovation,” said Craig Morris, GAPP CEO.  “We are always looking for partners who want to tap into the growing demand for convenient, healthy and delicious foods.”

Gorton’s Air Fried Fillets are air fried before they get to the consumer which makes for a light, crispy breading that has 50% less fat. The product can be prepared in either the oven or the air fryer. These fillets combine panko breadcrumbs with whole Wild Alaska Pollock and are the perfect meal for anyone who is looking for the satisfying crunch of breaded seafood without feeling weighed down. The air fryer process used is proprietary to Gorton’s – they use hot air, not oil to cook the product. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers

