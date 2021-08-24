Gathered Foods, Makers of Good Catch Plant-Based Seafood, Launches Offering at BJ’s Wholesale Club

AUSTIN, Texas — Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch® plant-based seafood, today announced its Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes are now available at all BJ’s Wholesale Clubs nationwide. This is the first consumer wholesale partnership between the plant-based seafood company and the beloved one-stop-shop. Just in time for grilling season, BJ’s members now have the opportunity to purchase a club pack of 24 Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes that will transport your taste buds to an East Coast summer beach.

Good Catch’s plant-based seafood products are high in protein and free of dairy, GMOs, mercury, and toxins. The company’s proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans, and navy beans) achieves a very pleasing texture that mimics the flakiness of seafood. Good Catch products offer a delicious plant-based solution to bycatch, mercury contamination, and overfishing. The Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes offer a crab meat-like texture and seafood flavor with each bite and are seasoned with sweet peppers, green onions, parsley, and a kick of spice. This product is part of Good Catch’s frozen line of entrees and appetizers, alongside the Plant-Based Classic Fish Burgers and Plant-Based Thai Style Fish Cakes. In May, the brand expanded its frozen offerings with a breaded line that features Plant-Based Fish Fillets, Plant-Based Crab Cakes, and Plant-Based Fish Sticks.

“We offer a craveable range of innovative products that fill a gap in the market, and consumers across the country are asking for products like ours,” said Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods. “Our Plant-Based Crab Cakes have continued to be a fan favorite, and we’re excited to expand our reach with new availability at BJ’s. This launch truly represents the tremendous growth of plant-based offerings and how seafood-alternatives are continuing to spark mass consumer interest.”

Good Catch has been steadfast in growing its foodservice footprint throughout the last year. In 2020, the brand announced its partnership with 100% plant-based restaurant Veggie Grill with an exclusive tuna melt. Earlier this year, Good Catch announced its partnership with Whole Foods Market with a plant-based deli-style tuna salad in the prepared foods section across select stores nationwide. In February, Good Catch partnered with Bareburger to launch its Plant-Based Classic Fish Burgers in a signature menu item called The Gulf. Most recently, Good Catch launched its new Breaded Plant-Based Fish Fillets and Plant-Based Crab Cakes for a limited time in Long John Silver’s as the first plant-based offering at the national seafood chain. The team is continuing to prepare further foodservice partnerships to meet the growing consumer demand nationwide and across the world.

Good Catch Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes will be available at BJ’s Wholesale Clubs nationwide for $13.99. To find your nearest club, please visit bjs.com. To learn more about Good Catch’s mission and range of product offerings, visit goodcatchfoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Instagram.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is an innovative food company focused on propelling change through plant-based alternatives. United by a love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating craveworthy plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everybody in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture, and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch products include single-serve, ready-to-eat pouches of Plant-Based Tuna and frozen Plant-Based Fish Burgers, Plant-Based Crab Cakes, Plant-Based Thai Fish Cakes available in retailers across the US, and Canada, with growing foodservice partners and wider distribution planned. Stay tuned for more retail and foodservice news on Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets, Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes, plus more exciting product launches soon! Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 221 clubs and 151 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states.