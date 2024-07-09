Gathered Foods Sells Ohio Plant to Ahimsa Companies

Acquisition enables manufacturing hub for plant-based foods to propel industry growth

VANCOUVER, BC — Gathered Foods, a leading pioneer in plant-based proteins and best known for creating disruptive Good Catch® plant-based seafood brand, announced the sale of its dedicated plant-based production facility Trellis to the Ahimsa Companies, a newly formed holding company for plant-based brands.

Ahimsa Companies, one of Gathered’s largest stakeholders, will continue to operate the manufacturing plant as a plant-based production hub. Gathered remains a strategic operating and IP partner for both the facility and the Ahimsa Companies’ broader portfolio of CPG holdings.

The facility located in Heath, Ohio was commissioned in 2020 and is exclusively focused on producing top-quality plant-based foods. It maintains BRC ‘AA’ designation, the highest possible rating for the British Retail Consortium for food and product safety. Additionally, the facility has non-GMO Project verification, vegan, halal and kosher certifications along with multiple allergen-control programs.

“We have dedicated tremendous energy and effort to bringing the factory to life and establishing this crucial infrastructure for the industry,” said Joel Gfeller, President, Gathered Foods. “We look forward to working alongside Ahimsa to support its next stage of growth and to advance our collective mission of enabling plant-based production in the U.S.”

The Ahimsa Companies, led by Group CEO Matt Tullman, is acquiring plant-based brands, along with manufacturing and sales enablement businesses. The group is nurturing the next generation of the plant-based industry through consolidation, vertical integration and leveraged resources.

“This strategically located plant is a best-in-class production facility and is one that Ahimsa is keen to optimize and utilize in support of the broader industry. The plant is a core asset in our consolidation strategy,” said Tullman. Ahimsa Companies plans to continue co-manufacturing for current and new customers, as well as manufacture proprietary products for its portfolio holdings.

Gathered will continue to develop exceptional ingredients and finished goods for the industry, catering to B2B, private label and food service sectors. Its world-class pilot plant/innovation center in Vancouver, B.C., Cultivated Food Labs, remains one of Gathered’s most prized assets, complemented by its world-renowned technical team.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods is a leader in the plant-based foods value chain including Cultivated Food Labs and Gathered Proteins.

About Ahimsa Companies

Ahimsa Companies is propelling the plant-based foods sector forward by bringing CPG brands, manufacturers and sales enablement businesses together to create one of the largest plant-based holding companies in North America.