Gathered Foods to Bring More than 80 Jobs to Heath Producing Plant Based Seafood Products

Kent Mallett, Newark Advocate Seafood December 24, 2019

HEATH – Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood products, announced the company plans to open a production facility on Kaiser Drive in January and hire more than 80 people to work in the new building.

The 42,500 square foot facility, located at 630 Kaiser Drive on the Central Ohio Aerospace and Technology Center campus, started out as a spec building by Southgate Corporation in 2018. Gathered Foods purchased the building and constructed it for cutting edge plant-based foods production.

Gathered Foods said it will begin hiring this month, with up to 50 full-time and 30 part-time positions across all facets of operations. Employees will have an initial four-day work week, paid vacation and holidays, the company stated, and a comprehensive benefits package including health insurance plans and 401k options.

