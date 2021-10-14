Genetically Modified P.E.I. Salmon ‘Available For Sale,’ but Maybe Not in Stores Yet

HALIFAX — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says genetically modified salmon produced in Prince Edward Island is “available for sale” in Canada, but when and where consumers can purchase the food remains unclear.

The agency’s Marie Terrien confirmed in an email Wednesday that the fish, produced by U.S.-owned AquaBounty, can be sold in Canada, adding that it was up to the company to say whether its products were on supermarket fish counters or in restaurants.

The salmon from AquaBounty’s facilities in P.E.I. would be the first genetically modified salmon produced in Canada to be available for sale in the country.

