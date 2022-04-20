Global Seafood Alliance Aims to Increase Seafood Consumption with First Consumer Marketing Campaign

The Global Seafood Alliance announced the launch of its first consumer marketing campaign to coincide with U.S. National Seafood Month in October. To capitalize on consumers’ shift to more seafood consumption and preference for fish that’s responsibly sourced, the campaign will communicate directly with consumers through earned and social media and engage retailers and foodservice operators to join in telling the story.

The campaign, dubbed “Healthy Fish, Healthy Planet, Healthy You!,” will focus on GSA’s Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification program, and is designed to heighten awareness of the BAP brand and, ultimately, drive sales of responsibly produced and sourced seafood. Along with traditional media outreach, social media and influencer engagement, the program will also offer a toolkit with print and digital assets to make it easy for any retailer or foodservice operator who endorses the BAP program to participate.

According to research conducted by Changing Tastes last year, seafood is the preferred choice of U.S. consumers looking to eat less meat, and eco-labels such as BAP are influencing the perceptions of the seafood that U.S. consumers purchase and the supermarket and restaurant brands that they frequent.

“Our research shows that consumers are trying to eat better, and that consumers who know BAP, trust BAP,” said GSA CEO Brian Perkins. “There’s clearly an opportunity here for retailers and foodservice operators to drive their sales of responsibly produced and sourced seafood by further aligning with the BAP program. We’ve learned that retailers and foodservice operators who make a commitment to sourcing BAP and communicate that fact are also more highly regarded by their customers.”

Rolling out in phases beginning this summer and culminating with the U.S National Seafood Month in October, the campaign will educate consumers about the strength of the BAP label and how it addresses responsible aquaculture production. GSA has developed a new collection of BAP marketing assets available to retailers and foodservice operators, including point-of-sale materials and digital content, from graphics to photography to videos, that can be shared through an endorser’s communications channels, including digital and social media.

Based on the results of this initial effort, GSA will look to roll out consumer campaigns in other markets and also campaigns for its wild seafood certification program, Best Seafood Practices.

For more information about how to participate, visit https://info.globalseafood.org/healthy-you-campaign-lp.

About the Global Seafood Alliance

The Global Seafood Alliance is an international, nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing responsible seafood practices through education, advocacy and third-party assurances. Through the development of its Best Aquaculture Practices and Best Seafood Practices certification programs, GSA has become the leading provider of assurances for seafood globally. The organization’s work addresses the full spectrum of responsibility, from environmental responsibility and social accountability to food safety. Established in 1997 as the Global Aquaculture Alliance, GSA is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., USA. To learn more, visit www.globalseafood.org.