Global Seafood Alliance Creates Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Role, Hires Alison Harris

The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce that it has hired Alison Harris as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, a newly created role for the nonprofit organization. Harris oversees GSA’s Market Development and Outreach teams and reports to GSA CEO Brian Perkins.

“GSA’s mission is to build trust in seafood,” says GSA CEO Brian Perkins. “With this new position, we are demonstrating our commitment to advance and promote the responsible seafood practices that ensure we have a vibrant market today and in the future.”

In this role, Harris will expand the adoption of GSA’s wild seafood certification (Best Seafood Practices) and farmed seafood certification (Best Aquaculture Practices). She also will work closely with GSA’s partners – feed mills, hatcheries, fisheries, farms, vessels, seafood processors and seafood retailers – to increase collaboration among partners and create benefits for those that adopt responsible seafood practices.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Seafood Alliance