Global Seafood Alliance Rebrands Signature Event, Announces Dates, Venue for Saint John

The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) is ushering in a new era in its 22-year history of convening the world’s seafood thought leaders.

The Global Outlook for Aquaculture Leadership, or GOAL, is now called The Responsible Seafood Summit, a name that better represents GSA’s vision of a world that embraces the role of responsible seafood in meeting global nutrition needs, for both farmed and wild seafood. In addition to renaming its signature event, the nonprofit organization has also redesigned the logo by adopting the familiar fish icon to better align with the brand of GSA, its Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and Best Seafood Practices (BSP) certification programs and its Responsible Seafood Advocate online magazine.

The first event under the new name and brand will be held at The Delta Hotel in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, from Oct. 2 to 5, 2023. This is only the second time the event will have been held in Canada, with Vancouver being the host city in 2015. The Responsible Seafood Summit has been held in 18 cities on four continents (Asia, Europe, North America and South America) since its inaugural event, the Global Shrimp Outlook for Leadership (GSOL), in 2001. GSOL was rebranded as GOAL in 2007.

The Responsible Seafood Summit is being supported by Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association (ACFFA), which led the bid to host the 2023 event, with assistance from Canada’s federal government, New Brunswick’s provincial government and other seafood industry bodies throughout Atlantic Canada.

Choice Canning Co., Devi Seafoods, Merck Animal Health and Seafood Scotland, all of which sponsored the 2022 event in Seattle, have already pledged to sponsor the 2023 event, as has High Liner Foods.

In addition to the new name and brand, the event agenda is evolving, featuring a multi-track education program, more networking activities and more field trips to production facilities.

Though the name and feel of the event has changed, the mission has not – to encourage collaboration, facilitate dialogue and provide a pre-competitive platform for sharing knowledge and exchanging ideas amongst the world’s seafood thought leaders. Attendees represent the entire seafood value chain – including farmers, fishers, processors, exporters and importers, feed manufacturers, wholesalers, retail and foodservice buyers, technology and other service providers, NGOs and government officials.

“Though our signature event may look and feel different this year, the spirit is the same. People attend our event to stay ahead of the curve on the key issues shaping the future of our industry and to be an active participant in the development of a healthy, responsible seafood community,” said GSA CEO Brian Perkins. “We look forward to welcoming delegates from across the globe to beautiful New Brunswick, which has a rich history of both aquaculture and wild-capture fisheries. Thank you to our hosts in Atlantic Canada and to our sponsors for stepping up and allowing us to do what we do best – to encourage collaboration and facilitate dialogue in a pre-competitive manner. We look forward to seeing you in Saint John in October.”

Choice Canning Co., Devi Seafoods, High Liner Foods, Merck Animal Health, Seafood Scotland and the U.S. Soybean Export Council are among the sponsors of the 2023 Responsible Seafood Summit so far.

“Atlantic Canada is the perfect place to host the new incarnation of GSA’s signature event. In its own unique way, Atlantic Canada embodies the vision of a science-based, collaborative approach to sustainable seafood production,” said Susan Farquharson, executive director of the Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Association. “Delegates can expect a warm Atlantic Canadian welcome in Saint John, N.B., while they get a first-hand look at our spectacular and abundant natural coastline and world-class research and seafood facilities.”

The 2024 Responsible Seafood Summit will be held in Scotland. Seafood Scotland led the bid to host the 2024 event. This will be the first time that the event has been held in the United Kingdom. Dates and venue to be announced later this year.

