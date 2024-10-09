Global Solar brand WINAICO Unveils Module for Aquaculture

HSINCHU — With the drive to reach zero net, solar power has emerged as the most cost-effective option. It is commonly installed on the rooftops, as well as on large surfaces and in aquatic areas. Year after year, the benefits of solar-aquaculture synergy grow.

The fishing community in Southern Taiwan has been embracing the multi-benefit of employing solar power to enhance aquaculture environments, stabilize fishery growth, and accelerate the development of renewable energy. Szu-Ming Chen, Chairman of WIN WIN Precision Technology Co., Ltd., highlighted the significant differences between the aquaculture environment and everyday settings. He explained that conventional solar modules, if installed on fish farms, are prone to corrosion from water vapor, acidity and salt, which can adversely affect their power generation efficiency.

This year, the company will launch the AQUA salt-resistant double-glass module series, featuring double-layer coated glass with excellent density and light transmittance, POE encapsulation technology, highly waterproof seal performance of junction box, and apply a thicker oxidized film coating to shield the aluminum frame from corrosion. The AQUA series offers different power generation options based on size: 450W (23.1% efficiency) for the small dimension, and 600W (23.2% efficiency) for the large one. Given its high insulation and resistance to water vapor and acid, the series is especially well-suited for Taiwan’s aquavoltaic system. Additionally, it can be tailored to provide heavy industrial consumers ground solutions.

After more than 15 years of operation in Taiwan and the worldwide renewable energy market, WIN WIN Precision Technology has demonstrated expertise in customizing solar modules for island climates, its solar brand WINAICO holds exclusive patents for the wind-resistant and water drain valve designs. WINAICO has consistently surpassed market standards in terms of both quality and reliability. The AQUA salt-resistant double-glass module series has passed TÜV Rheinland’s stringent Damp Heat (DH) Tests (totaling 2,000 hours), as well as the grade 8 Salt Mist Test (surpassing the typical grade 6), reflecting WINAICO’s commitment to product excellence. Mr. Chen explained that WIN WIN Precision Technology has applied the precision manufacturing principles from wafer equipment components to the solar industry. The company has produced high-quality products that satisfy market demands by using robust processes which assure proper application of specialized materials while achieving lower yield loss.

WIN WIN Precision Technology values both local and international collaboration, with its R&D headquarters in Taiwan and business teams in Taiwan, Europe, and Australia, it operates factories in Taiwan and Mainland China. In order to supply WINAICO products to the Australian and Taiwanese markets, the company runs an OEM production line in Thailand. With its brand present in 29 countries across four continents, the firm is positioned to engage in collaborations on renewable energy and pave the way for a green and sustainable future.