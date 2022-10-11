Gold River Productions, Inc (D/B/A Trans American Aquaculture) Announces Post Larvae Shrimp Contract with Kentucky State University in Collaboration with Texas A&M University

DALLAS, TX – Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRPS) (“GRPS”) (http://www.transamaqua.com ) (D/B/A Trans American Aquaculture) is pleased to announce the signing of a purchase order contract with Kentucky State University in collaboration with Texas A&M University. The initial purchase order is for post larvae shrimp (PL’s) which will be delivered to the universities for a research program dedicated to food nutrition and sustainable food practices.

Both Kentucky State University and Texas A&M University are acclaimed worldwide for some of the leading research in the world on various aquaculture species. Researchers at Kentucky State University and Texas A&M University are studying PL’s and the effect that food nutrition has on the growth rate and evolution of the PL’s and their ability to grow quicker and to resist pathogens. The research is being conducted to increase shrinking food supplies due to multiple factors including global warming and global population increases. The study’s focus is to find solutions for a critical human problem – sustainable food production which is at the core of Trans American’s short term and long-term goals.

The study is being conducted as part of a much larger study that will include other major US universities and 34 United States and global industry partners including Mars Inc. and Tyson Foods. Trans American Aquaculture’s contract is with Kentucky State University.

Trans American Aquaculture is recognized worldwide as a leading supplier of shrimp genetics. The company’s operations including the genetics programs emanate from an 1800-acre parcel of contiguous land and water in Rio Hondo Texas. The company is currently in active negotiations with buyers in Egypt, Honduras, Canada and Florida that covet Trans America’s genetic lines that are proven to be cold water tolerant and disease tolerant in both land-based grow-out ponds and recirculating aquaculture system-based facilities.

Adam Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trans American Aquaculture commented, “We are ecstatic that we received the call from KSU, and they have chosen our PL’s as part of this ground-breaking research program. I am also thrilled that we can deliver this news to our investors only days after going public.”

About Trans American Aquaculture

Trans American Aquaculture produces premium quality, farm-raised white shrimp, 100% free of antibiotics and hormones, and cultivated using safe and sustainable practices.

Using decades of experience in the shrimp aquaculture industry, our products are grown with our superior technology and our proprietary genetics which results in a superior fresh product always grown in the United States. For more information please visit http://www.transamaqua.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.