Golden King Crab Could be an Emerging Fishery at Prince William Sound

Fishermen and state managers are testing the waters for another crab fishery at Prince William Sound.

Now through the end of November, they will drop pots for golden king crab. That fishery has been closed since 1989 and the last survey on the stock was in 2006. But stakeholders say they are seeing signs of increased abundance.

“We believe that there is some golden king crab out there and our stakeholders proposed a few things at the last Board of Fish. And through that discussion, it was agreed that for this year, we would go forward with a test fishery to try to gain more information. And then once that test fishery is complete, the department will go through those results, we will analyze the data, we will have observers on board, we will have port samplers looking at the catches that comes in. And so we will be gaining a lot of information within a low risk scenario.”

