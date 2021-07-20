Government of Canada and Province of Nova Scotia Invest More Than $10.3M in the Fish and Seafood Sector

DARTMOUTH, NS – Canada’s fisheries are the backbone of many coastal communities and a driving force in our national economy. At the same time, the seafood sector is a rapidly shifting environment – competition is intensifying and consumers are looking for sustainability and quality. That is why the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia are making strategic investments in the fish and seafood sector – to help ensure the sector can continue to meet these changing demands and to capitalize on the industry’s tremendous growth potential.

Today the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia are pleased to announce funding of more than $10.3 million for 12150484 Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Ocean Choice International Inc. The funding will support adopting some of the most advanced state-of-the-art processing and packaging equipment available. This retail packing plant and cold storage distribution centre will enable the company to conduct value-added, secondary processing and pursue new market opportunities in North America, Europe and Asia. The establishment of such a facility in Nova Scotia will provide a showcase within the fish and seafood sector related to advanced processing equipment.

Funding this organization will benefit Nova Scotia now and in the future. This project is anticipated to create 30 to 50 high-quality, year-round jobs in Nova Scotia. The contribution comes from the $400 million Atlantic Fisheries Fund, jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments, as well as the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency’s (ACOA) Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, and focuses on increasing opportunities and market value for sustainably sourced, high-quality fish and seafood products from Atlantic Canada.

The Atlantic Fisheries Fund will continue to invest in projects over the seven-year life of the program. The commercial fisheries and aquaculture industry, Indigenous groups, universities, academia, industry associations and organizations, including research institutions, may apply. ACOA’s Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program fuels economic growth by supporting small and medium-sized businesses as they scale up, enter new markets and creates well-paying jobs for Canadians.