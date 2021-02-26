Government of Canada Now Closer than ever to Seafood Industry in Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

GASPÉ, QC – Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The vitality and dynamism of communities – founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs – ensure sustainable economic growth for all and quality jobs for Canadians. Keen to understand clearly the particular realities of Quebec’s regions and to support the businesses that make them strong, the Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in projects that will be promising for the economic recovery.

In the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, the seafood industry counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas whose work is boosting the region’s reputation across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, these SMEs are now ready to rebound. And as Quebec’s regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses are able to innovate and lead promising projects, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

Merinov receives $361,600 for promising seafood industry project

With this in mind, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, today announced $361,600 in financial support for Merinov. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

The non-repayable assistance being granted will enable the non-profit organization to acquire and install specialized equipment as part of a project to strengthen its innovation and technology transfer capabilities, targeting businesses in the fishing, aquaculture, processing and marine biotechnology sectors. The project could lead to the creation of five jobs.

Established in 2010, Merinov was assigned management of the College Centre for Technology Transfer (CCTT) in the fishing sector by the Cégep de la Gaspésie et des Îles. The NPO, headquartered in Gaspé, is recognized as the largest integrated industrial research centre in Canada in the field of fishing, aquaculture, processing and use of aquatic biomass.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations working in sectors of activity that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec’s future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. They contribute significantly to Quebec’s economic growth and will be key assets to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.