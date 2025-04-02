Green Chef and Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch Serve Up Eco-Friendly Seafood Recipes for Earth Month

Green Chef’s Earth Month Selects menu features fair trade barramundi, wild Gulf shrimp, sockeye salmon and more sustainably sourced seafood offerings



NEW YORK — In celebration of Earth Month, Green Chef, the #1 meal kit for clean eating, announced a new collection of sustainable seafood recipes for Earth Month in partnership with Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch, a program helping to transform how seafood is fished and farmed so that people and the planet can thrive for the long-term. These recipes will be featured as part of the Green Chef’s Earth Month Selects menu category, a selection of meals with ingredients that minimize environmental impact.

The sustainably sourced, eco-friendly seafood recipes are part of a yearlong partnership between Green Chef and Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch, reflecting a joint dedication to responsible food practices. Five of the Earth-friendly recipes will spotlight a variety of Seafood Watch recommended seafoods including: Peruvian-Style Barramundi & Chimichurri, Cajun-Spiced Wild Gulf Shrimp Over Rice, Za’atar Sockeye Salmon With Lemon Crema, and Sockeye Salmon & Crispy Grain Pilaf, allowing Green Chef customers to enjoy delicious, nutritious meals that actively support ocean sustainability.

“This Earth Month we are proud to further underscore our commitment to sustainability and spotlight our year-round partnership with Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch by providing customers with high-quality, 100% sustainably-sourced seafood,” said Luke Esbenson, Senior Culinary Development Manager, Green Chef. “We’re excited to celebrate Earth Month with easy and delicious recipes that please both the palate and the planet!”

As the first CCOF-certified organic meal kit company, Green Chef features nutritionist-approved recipes with organic fresh produce in every box, along with 100% responsibly sourced proteins & clean ingredients. Customers can choose from a variety of preferences tailored to their lifestyle including Mediterranean, Gut & Brain Health, Calorie Smart, Quick & Easy, Plant Based, Protein Packed, Keto, and Gluten-Free across 80+ weekly menu and market options. With chef-crafted recipes that tempt your taste buds, made with clean ingredients that nourish your whole body, Green Chef makes it easy for customers to experiment with new flavors while maintaining healthy eating.

As part of the Green Chef Earth Month Selects menu category customers can choose among a total of nine premium, sustainable recipes with three recipes offered each week throughout the month of April for an additional cost per serving.

For more information on Green Chef’s Earth Month recipes or to start your order, visit www.greenchef.com.

About Green Chef

Founded in 2014, Green Chef is powering the pursuit of eating well by making it easy to cook colorful, flavorful meals in approximately 30 minutes or less. Green Chef’s menus cater to a range of dietary preferences, including keto, protein packed, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, mediterranean and more. Each delivery contains all the essentials to create three to four nourishing dinners for two to six people: high-quality, pre-measured ingredients — including pre-made complex sauces and spice mixes — and chef-crafted recipes. For more information, visit www.greenchef.com or follow Green Chef on Facebook, X, or Instagram.

About HelloFresh Group

The HelloFresh Group is a global food solutions group and the world’s leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions including HelloFresh, Green Chef, EveryPlate, Chefs Plate, Factor, Youfoodz, The Pets Table and Good Chop. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In Q1 2024 HelloFresh Group delivered over 272 million meals globally. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the MDAX (Mid-Cap German Stock Market Index). For more information, visit www.hellofreshgroup.com.

About Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch

As North America’s leading seafood ratings program, we assess how fisheries and aquaculture operations perform against our science-based standards for environmental sustainability. We use these ratings to create sustainability recommendations for wild-caught and farmed seafood. These recommendations are the backbone of our work. We leverage our findings to then work directly with businesses to improve their seafood sourcing and with producers to improve their practices. We also create shopping-friendly tools for people who want to purchase sustainable seafood for themselves. To learn more, visit seafoodwatch.org.