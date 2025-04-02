Grieg Seafood’s Andreas Kvame Steps Down as CEO

Grieg Seafood ASA announces that Andreas Kvame has agreed with the Board of Directors that he steps down as CEO of Grieg Seafood ASA after 10 years in the position. The Board has initiated the search process for a new CEO.

Nina Willumsen Grieg, Regional Director of Grieg Seafood Rogaland, has been appointed interim CEO, with Andreas Kvame supporting the CEO transition process. In line with good corporate governance, Per Grieg Jr. steps down as Chair of the Board of the Company and takes the position as a regular Board Member. The Vice-Chair of the Board, Paal Espen Johnsen, takes on the role as Chair of the Board until the next General Meeting.



In February, the Company initiated a financial transformation program, aiming to transform Grieg Seafood into a focused Norwegian seafood producer, concentrating on core operations in Rogaland and Finnmark. By streamlining the Company’s portfolio and reinforcing its financial foundation, Grieg Seafood is positioning itself for a return to profitability and long-term sustainable growth in its home market. This program will be executed as planned.



Nina Willumsen Grieg has worked in Grieg Seafood for 10 years in various executive, strategic and operational roles. During her four years of managing Rogaland, the region has shown strong results both financially and biologically.



Paal Espen Johnsen, Chair of the Board, says:

“Andreas Kvame has led Grieg Seafood for a decade. During his time as CEO, he has set the agenda for and executed the successful post-smolt strategy. He has played an instrumental role in developing Grieg Seafood into an international fish farming company with integrated operations. The strategic direction for the company remains firm. The work is ongoing, and I am confident that the measures will yield results. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Andreas for his contributions over the years.”



Andreas Kvame says:

“It has been a true privilege to lead Grieg Seafood for more than 10 years, and I want to thank all of my colleagues for their efforts. A main priority has been the development of post-smolt production, which I strongly believe will play an important part in the future of the entire salmon farming industry. Currently it is a challenging time for Grieg Seafood. As a result of the financial transformation program initiated, the Company has been stabilized financially and is positioned to take the measures needed for operational improvements. I wish my successor the best of luck and believe Grieg Seafood has a bright future ahead.”