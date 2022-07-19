GSA Launches BAP Consumer-Facing Website

A new Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) consumer-facing website, a key piece of the Global Seafood Alliance’s (GSA) first-ever consumer marketing campaign, was unveiled today. The site features information on the BAP certification program, an introduction to aquaculture, seafood recipes and information on seafood’s positive effect on health and wellness. The site also links to a “how to find” page with direct connections to BAP retail and foodservice partners.

To capitalize on consumers’ desire to eat more seafood and preference for fish that’s responsibly sourced, GSA launched the campaign in mid-April. It will cumulate with U.S. National Seafood Month in October. Called “Healthy Fish, Healthy Planet, Healthy You!,” the campaign is designed to heighten awareness of the BAP brand and, ultimately, drive sales of responsibly produced and sourced seafood.

To accomplish this, GSA is developing new relationships with national and regional consumer media and influencers to spread the word about BAP certification. The program will include information and education for media on responsible aquaculture production, the necessity of aquaculture in a growing world, and how certification can be the key to shopping responsibly.

Additionally, to engage consumers in a fun and exciting way, GSA will launch a social media campaign dubbed “Are You AquaCultured?” The campaign will encourage consumers to educate themselves about farmed seafood and become “AquaCultured” in the process.

“Seafood producers and buyers have long known the benefits of BAP, and now it’s time to share those benefits with consumers so they can understand, appreciate and enjoy responsibly produced farmed seafood,” said GSA CEO Brian Perkins. “Our research has shown that the more consumers know about responsibly produced farmed seafood, the more they trust the BAP label and the retailers and restaurants who endorse it.”

Based on the results of this initial effort, GSA will look to roll out consumer campaigns in other markets as well as campaigns for its wild seafood certification program, Best Seafood Practices.

For more information about how to participate, visit this page.

About the Global Seafood Alliance

The Global Seafood Alliance is an international, nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing responsible seafood practices through education, advocacy and third-party assurances. Through the development of its Best Aquaculture Practices and Best Seafood Practices certification programs, GSA has become the leading provider of assurances for seafood globally. The organization’s work addresses the full spectrum of responsibility, from environmental responsibility and social accountability to food safety. Established in 1997 as the Global Aquaculture Alliance, GSA is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., USA. To learn more, visit www.globalseafood.org.