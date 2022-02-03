Handy Seafood Teams up with OLD BAY for Seafood Product Launch

SALISBURY, MD. – Handy Seafood, North America’s oldest seafood processor, and OLD BAY®, makers of the world-famous Chesapeake flavored seasoning, have partnered to create the most authentic seafood experience for the frozen seafood aisle. Customers are sure to appreciate the convenience of these restaurant-quality products at home.

Handy Seafood’s OLD BAY® Crab Cake features wild-caught blue swimming crab from fresh crabs and OLD BAY seasoning that adds a rich, time-honored Maryland-style flavor to these hand-crafted cakes. Perfect for everyday meals with family or entertaining with friends.

Handy Seafood’s OLD BAY® Breaded Shrimp features fresh shrimp lightly coated in a crispy OLD BAY panko coating. Oven crispy in a matter of minutes, these easy-to-bake shrimp are perfect for everything from parties to meal planning.

“As an industry leader in crab cakes, we are excited to enhance our seafood portfolio with OLD BAY, given the brand’s strong presence in the seafood industry,” stated Todd Conway, CEO of Handy Seafood. “We are equally excited for individuals and families to indulge in restaurant-quality menu items from the comfort of their home. Adding the OLD BAY brand to Handy’s branded seafood products should increase awareness of the value-added frozen seafood category,” said Conway.

“OLD BAY has been a fan-favorite for over 75 years in the Chesapeake Bay region and beyond,” said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Office, McCormick. “Seafood and OLD BAY go hand-in-hand. We are excited to work with Handy to offer seafood staples that are packed with our iconic, bold, and one-of-a-kind OLD BAY flavor that fans can enjoy from the convenience of their home.”

The Handy Seafood and OLD BAY cobranded products are now available at retail locations nationwide. Both Handy Seafood’s OLD BAY products will be available to sample at the Seafood Expo North America, visit booth #823 on March 13-15th. Contact Handy today at sales@handyseafood.com or 1-800-426-3977.

Handy Seafood is a family-owned company with over 125 years of quality seafood processing. Products include crab cakes, soft shell crabs, crab meat, shrimp appetizers, and oysters. http://www.handyseafood.com.

To view news by Handy, go to: https://www.handycrab.com/news

About OLD BAY:

For more than 75 years, this distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe hasn’t changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans all across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit http://www.oldbay.com and http://www.facebook.com/oldbay.

OLD BAY is one of McCormick & Company’s (MKC) brands. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit http://www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.