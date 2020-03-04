Handy Seafood to Debut New Seafood Appetizers

SALISBURY, MD. – Handy Seafood, America’s oldest seafood processor, is excited for the launch of three new seafood appetizers — Nashville Hot Shrimp, Thai Chili Shrimp Rolls and Salmon Pastry Bites. All products will be featured in the New Products Showcase at the Seafood Expo North America in March.

Seafood enthusiasts looking for innovative, trendy and delicious appetizers now have three new products to add to their shopping carts. “We’re launching new appetizer products to elevate the category and create interesting, delicious and convenient frozen seafood for consumers,” stated Tom Quinn, Vice President of Retail Sales at Handy Seafood.

Handy’s Salmon Pastry Bites feature delicious salmon, broccoli, and cream cheese filling, tied together in a delicate spring wrap. The Nashville Hot Shrimp includes shrimp dipped in a cayenne-infused buttermilk batter with crunchy panko breading, and the Shrimp Rolls feature shrimp topped with a sweet chili sauce, hand-wrapped in a thin and crispy pastry wrapper. The Shrimp Rolls are available in foodservice and retail packs and were recently nominated as a finalist in the 2020 Seafood Excellence Awards. These products, along with several other delicious Handy products, will be featured on sampling menus at Handy’s restaurant-style booth, number 823.

Since 1984, Handy’s steadfast presence at the Seafood Expo has enabled them to present over 125 years of quality seafood and product innovations. Each channel (Foodservice, Retail and Club) offers a menu that highlights Handy’s classic seafood staples as well as new and exciting innovations for customers to taste and discuss.

The Seafood Expo North America is the largest seafood trade event in North America. Attracting over 20,000 buyers and suppliers of fresh, frozen, packaged and value-added seafood products, equipment and services – attendees travel from more than 100 countries to do business at the three-day exposition.

For more information about Handy and to view these new products, visit http://www.handyseafood.com.