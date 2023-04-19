Handy Seafood’s Production Facility in Crisfield, MD Awarded BRCGS “AA+” Rating for Food Safety

Handy Seafood, an innovative leader in seafood processing, is proud to announce that its domestic facility in Crisfield, Maryland has been awarded an “AA+” rating for Food Safety from the British Retail Consortium Global Standard (BRCGS), the world’s leading safety and quality certification program.

The prestigious “AA+” grade is the highest rating that a facility can receive. The BRCSGS certification is a globally recognized mark of excellence that is awarded to companies that demonstrate the highest standards of food safety, quality, and legality.

Each year, to maintain BRCGS standing, the plant undergoes a rigorous 3-day audit process with an independent auditor who comes onsite to evaluate production and warehousing operations. “We are proud to receive the highest possible score for our dedication,” said Handy Seafood CEO, Todd Conway. “The BRCGS audit is a reaffirmation of our promise to provide our customers with the highest quality seafood products in the industry.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Handy Seafood