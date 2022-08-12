Hannaford’s Monkfish Stew Proceeds Go Toward Fresh Fish for Maine’s Food Insecure

MAINE, USA — Back in May, NEWS CENTER Maine’s Hannah Yechivi introduced us to monkfish stew. Now, a few months later, that stew is being sold on Hannaford shelves, with proceeds going toward fresh fish for people experiencing food insecurity in Maine.

Maine Coast Monkfish Stew, produced by the nonprofit Maine Coast Fisherman’s Association, is a combination of monkfish and locally-sourced vegetables in a light, creamy base. It includes Maine potatoes, carrots, cream, and lobster stock.

To make the stew, the association buys the monkfish from Maine fishermen at a fair price, then it’s all cut at Free Range Fish & Lobster in Portland. From there, it’s made into the stew by a food manufacturer out of Greene called Hurricane’s Premium Soup & Chowder.

