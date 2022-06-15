High Liner Foods Continuing to Reinvest in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—High Liner Foods Incorporated, a leading North American frozen seafood company, will continue to invest in modernizing its facility in Newport News with new equipment and product lines. It is committed to a substantial reinvestment in its Oakland Industrial Park operations, and Governor Youngkin has approved a $300,000 grant from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, a performance-based incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.

“Continued investments in our Newport News facility in Virginia will help us advance High Liner Foods’ growth strategy to become the North American leader in branded, value-added seafood,” said Rod Hepponstall, president and CEO of High Liner Foods. “Virginia offers our business many benefits and opportunities based on its strategic location as a supply chain hub, access to a skilled workforce, and potential for future growth.”

Founded more than 120 years ago in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, High Liner Foods’ retail branded products are sold throughout the United States and Canada under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores. The company also sells branded products to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI labels, and is a major supplier of private label seafood products in North America food retailers and foodservice distributors. High Liner Foods is a publicly traded Canadian company, trading under the symbol HLF on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Peninsula Chronicle