Higher Salmon Volumes and US Growth Resulted in Record Seafood Exports in January

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 15.3 billion in January. This is an increase of NOK 1.9 billion, or 14 per cent, compared with the same month last year.

“January was characterised by increased export volumes for salmon and solid value growth for several of our wild-caught species. In addition, the Norwegian krone has weakened against both the dollar and the euro compared with January last year. In terms of value, this was the best January ever for Norwegian seafood exports,” says Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

USA was the largest single market

The US was the largest single market for Norwegian seafood exports in January, measured in value. Norway exported fish and shellfish to the US market worth NOK 1.5 billion, which accounted for 9.7 per cent of total seafood exports last month.

