Higher Snow Crab Quota in the Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2022

MONCTON, NB – Snow crab is one of Canada’s most profitable fisheries and is a significant economic driver in Atlantic Canada and Quebec. Due to Canada’s robust science and sustainable fishery management practices, the snow crab stock in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence is healthy and is showing signs of continued health.

For these reasons, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray, is pleased to announce that this year’s total allowable catch (TAC) for the Snow crab fishery in the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence will be 32,519 tonnes, up from 24,261 tonnes in 2021.

This increase will benefit many coastal and Indigenous communities of eastern New Brunswick, Gaspésie, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Magdalen Islands, while also ensuring the growth and sustainability of this important stock.

The opening date of the 2022 Snow crab fishery is not yet known. The committee for the establishment of the opening date of the fishery will meet and evaluate the weather and ice conditions before making a recommendation. The safety of harvesters is the priority.