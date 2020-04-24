How Do BAP Standards Address Environmental Responsibility?

April 22, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and this year’s theme is climate action. The challenges and opportunities posed by climate change have made it the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. One of the greatest threats posed by climate change is global food security.

Aquaculture and Food Security

There will be an estimated 9.8 billion people on the planet by 2050, and with an increasing population comes an increasing demand for food. In fact, in just three decades, it’s estimated that we’ll need 70 percent more food than we do today to feed the world’s population.

The increase in seafood production needed to meet rising demand cannot come from wild fisheries alone. Aquaculture, or fish farming, provides a solution. Aquaculture is the fastest growing form of food production in the world, and has the potential to continue to grow in a sustainable manner.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Aquaculture Alliance