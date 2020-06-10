How do BAP Standards Address Food Safety?

Best Aquaculture Practices Seafood June 10, 2020

June 7th marks World Food Safety Day, a day declared by the United Nations to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water. At Best Aquaculture Practices, ensuring that farmed seafood is produced safely is something we take very seriously – in fact, food safety is one of the core pillars of the BAP program.

Seafood – both wild and farmed – is considered some of the safest and most nutritious. However, as with any food production for human consumption, there are food safety hazards associated with producing seafood, and that’s what BAP standards aim to mitigate. Food safety hazards can include things such as chemical contaminants, food-borne pathogens, microorganisms, etc. BAP standards ensure proper measures are taken across the entire production chain to help prevent these hazards from occurring.

What are Some Ways BAP Standards Address Food Safety?

