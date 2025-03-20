How Italians Want Norwegian Traditional Fish

The new generations are creating new food traditions in Italy. With this, new opportunities for Norwegian stockfish and baccalà (saltfish and clipfish) arise.

At the Norwegian Seafood Council’s latest seminar for cured fish products, we meet Paolo Monti. Paolo is the fourth generation in the company Foods Import dei Fratelli Monti. For 120 years, they have imported baccalà and stockfish. In modern times, the company has focused on the production and innovation of traditional seafood products.

– Soon, only those over sixty will be making dishes from stockfish and baccalà from scratch. Ready-made dishes are the future, he believes.

To learn more, please visit the Norwegian Seafood Council.