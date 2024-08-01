How You Can Eat Seafood to Help Fund Ocean Conservation

When you buy MSC certified seafood, a portion of your purchase goes to a special fund that supports research and ocean conservation.

The Ocean Stewardship Fund (OSF) aims to increase the number of sustainable fisheries around the world. To do this, OSF awards grants for research and innovation to help fisheries reduce their impact on the ocean.

Since the fund was established in 2018, 5% of royalties* from the sale of MSC certified products has gone into the fund. This means that when you buy MSC certified seafood, you are helping support research that leads to more sustainable fisheries.

“The Ocean Stewardship Fund is an excellent vehicle to support scientists early in their careers to test hypotheses and make new discoveries,” said MSC Research Director, Dr. Beth Polidoro.

