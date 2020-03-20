Impact-Focused 8F Raises $ 358m for Land-Based Salmon Farming Fund

8F Asset Management, a Singapore-headquartered impact-focused private equity firm, has raised $358 million for its debut fund that will finance its global land-based salmon aquaculture business, the company announced Wednesday.

The 8F Aquaculture Fund I, together with parallel fund 8F Aquaculture Fund I (Ireland), exceeded its original target and received commitments from a global network of institutional and sovereign wealth funds in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and the United States.

8F said the latest fund would provide it with a substantial capital base to begin its ambitious plan to develop Pure Salmon into the largest producer of sustainable Atlantic Salmon in the world.

