Inland Seafood Evolves into Inland Foods, Reflecting Expanded Product Offerings

Atlanta, GA – Inland Seafood, a prominent supplier of top-quality seafood to the foodservice and retail sectors, proudly announces its transformation to Inland Foods. This rebranding initiative aligns with the company’s long-standing commitment to offering an extensive array of premium products beyond seafood.

Founded on a legacy of excellence in the seafood industry, Inland Seafood has been a trusted partner for culinary professionals for decades. However, recognizing the changing dynamics of the industry landscape and the diverse preferences of consumers, Inland Foods has gradually expanded its offerings beyond seafood to cater to a wider range of culinary needs.

“Inland Foods marks a significant milestone in our company’s journey,” said Joel Knox, Founder and CEO of Inland Foods. “While seafood remains a cornerstone of our business, our new identity better represents the diverse range of products we’ve been sourcing and providing to foodservice and retail establishments for years.”

The decision to rebrand as Inland Foods underscores the company’s commitment to growth and adaptability. Through a larger focus on their offerings beyond seafood, including gourmet meats, seasonal produce, specialty ingredients and other artisan-made goods, Inland Foods aims to better serve the evolving needs of its customers while continuing to deliver the highest standards of quality and excellence.

“Inland is more than just a seafood supplier; and through this rebrand, we aim to become the trusted partner that meets all of our customers’ culinary needs,” said Chris Rosenberger, President of Inland Foods. “Whether it’s sourcing the finest products or working with our customers to provide customized solutions, Inland Foods is positioned as a comprehensive culinary resource, committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and service in everything we do.”

Inland Foods remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, integrity, and culinary innovation. The company’s rebranding represents a strategic move to strengthen its position as a leading provider of premium food products to the foodservice and retail industries.

For more information about Inland Foods and its expanded product offerings, please visit: www.inlandfoods.com.

About Inland Foods

Inland Foods is a leading supplier of premium food products to foodservice and retail establishments nationwide. Formerly known as Inland Seafood, the company has rebranded to better reflect its diverse range of offerings, including seafood, gourmet meats, specialty ingredients, and locally sourced, seasonal produce. Committed to excellence and innovation, Inland Foods strives to provide its customers with the finest products and unparalleled service.