Innovasea Bolsters Norwegian Operations with Two Key Promotions 

Innovasea, a global leader in technologically advanced aquatic solutions for aquaculture and fish tracking, announced two key promotions from its Norway operations. Torstein Mellingen has been named the new Director of Sales in the EMEA region, while Sigve Naustdal was promoted to Norway’s Managing Director. The moves position Innovasea better to meet the needs of its existing European customers and achieve its strategic expansion into emerging markets.

“Their proven track records and deep expertise make them ideally positioned to help drive our next phase of growth,” said Tim Stone, Innovasea VP. “Their insight and experience will be critical as we continue to scale our operations and deliver innovative, impactful technology to farms.”

Mellingen was previously Innovasea’s Business Development Manager. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s sales operations for the EMEA region. One key initiative is to build out the European workforce through internal promotions and key hirings for both the Norwegian and Greek offices.

“I’m excited to help shape a team that’s agile, customer-focused, and equipped to deliver real value in every interaction,” explained Mellingen. “Our goal is to build off Innovasea’s strong history of innovation and relationship building to deliver next-level equipment, technology and service.”

Meanwhile, Naustdal, who has been with Innovasea for over half a decade, steps into his new position after most recently serving as Norway’s Director of Technical Services. Working closely with Mellingen, he will play a key role in Innovasea’s recruitment process while also working to design and execute an ongoing sales strategy. Furthermore, Naustdal will strive to build a foundation for scalable best practices and operating procedures across the organization.

“By redefining existing roles and creating new ones, we will be able to leverage the skills of our team to better meet the needs of our customers,” added Naustdal. “By continuing to innovate and build our processes, we will be able to unlock new business opportunities.”

Mellingen holds a master’s degree in finance from The Norwegian University of Life Sciences School of Economics and Business. Naustdal received his Master of Science (MSc) in physics from the University of Bergen (UiB) and is working towards an Executive MBA from Handelshøgskolen Nord.

About Innovasea

Fueled by leading-edge technology and a passion for research and development, Innovasea is revolutionizing aquaculture and advancing the science of fish tracking to make our oceans and freshwater ecosystems sustainable for future generations. With more than 275 employees worldwide, we provide full end-to-end solutions for fish farming and aquatic species research – including quality equipment that’s efficient and built to last, expert consulting services, and innovative platforms and products that deliver unrivaled data, information, and insights.