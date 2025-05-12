Innovative Transport Solution for Live Fish and Shellfish: A New Milestone in Intermodal Logistics

At Ocean Perfect, we’re proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement in collaboration with UNIT45, Loodgietersbedrijf J. Hoogvliet B.V., and JUMO Nederland B.V. Together, we’ve developed a complete intermodal transport solution designed specifically for live fish and shellfish—a sector where maintaining the highest standards of animal welfare is essential.

Our specially designed 40ft reefer container is equipped with integrated saltwater tanks that create optimal living conditions for marine life throughout the journey. Whether traveling by road, rail, or sea, this innovative reefer ensures that delicate aquatic species arrive healthy and stress-free—ready for further distribution or direct consumption.

