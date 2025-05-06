International Coalition of Fisheries Associations Announces Resource to Amplify Seafood’s Nutritional Benefits

Reston, VA – The International Coalition of Fisheries Associations (ICFA) is set to launch a Seafood Nutrition Toolkit in early June that will provide resources for its members to communicate the nutritional benefits of seafood around the globe.

ICFA, a coalition of the national fish and seafood industry associations from the world’s major fishing nations, is working together with its counterpart, the Global Seafood Communicators (GSC), a group dedicated to advancing effective communication within the seafood sector, to construct a resource that will assist ICFA and its members in communicating unified messaging on seafood’s health benefits to a wealth of audiences.

“The toolkit will not only identify existing evidence and known benefits of seafood consumption but will contain messaging to help ICFA reach a common goal: raise public awareness of the benefits of eating seafood using correct, science-based messaging,” GSC Chair Fiona MacMillan, of Seafood New Zealand, said.

The group plans to introduce the toolkit during their panel at Seafood Expo Global on Tuesday, May 6, from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

“This new resource will be a cornerstone of the work ICFA and GSC do and will support us as we continue to move forward and grow,” ICFA Chair Ivan López Van der Veen said. “With resources like the toolkit, we will be able to not only discuss the topics most important to seafood internally but communicate them publicly.”

Visit fishcoaltion.org to learn more about the Seafood Nutrition Toolkit.