International Coalition of Fisheries Associations Panel at Seafood Expo North America Will Discuss Global Collaboration

Reston, Virginia – The International Coalition of Fisheries Associations (ICFA) will host a panel at Seafood Expo North America at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, on Sunday, March 16, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The panel, titled “Collaborating for Solutions”, will feature ICFA Chair and Vice President of CEPESCA (Spanish Confederation of Fisheries) Ivan López Van der Veen, National Fisheries Institute (U.S.) President and CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard and Fisheries Research and Development Corporation (Australia) Research Portfolio Manager Adrianne Laird, with Chris Chase, Executive Editor at SeafoodSource, moderating.

ICFA represents the global fishing industry, advocating for sustainable fisheries and responsible ocean management. Through ICFA and their membership, which spans over six continents, the fishing industry is increasingly collaborating with governments to safeguard their shared objectives. Sustainably harvested fish and seafood are key players in solutions that promote food security, preserve biodiversity and combat climate change.

“Global precompetitive collaboration designed to effect fisheries policy is not an aspirational goal, it’s happening today and has more momentum right now than it has in years, maybe decades,” said ICFA Chair Ivan López Van der Veen. “The more countries and companies that are aware of the work, the more voices we have at the table. No matter the topic discussed or the forum that’s hosting, my message to the seafood community always begins and ends with, join us.”

Join industry leaders to hear their insights on these critical topics and how they are working together to advance the industry’s future.