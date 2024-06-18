International Coalition of Fisheries Associations’ Statement on Oceans and the Law of the Sea (ICP-24) 

The International Coalition of Fisheries Associations (ICFA) Seafood June 18, 2024

New York, NY – From June 18-21, 2024, ocean stakeholders from around the world will gather for the ICP-24 Meeting (an Open-Ended Informal Consultative Process with the United Nations). This event will provide a platform to discuss the latest developments in ocean-related issues.

This year, the focus of the discussion will be on the theme “The Ocean as a Source of Sustainable Food.” Ocean stakeholders gather for ICP-24 to acknowledge the critical importance of sustainable fisheries in global food security. This year’s theme, “The Ocean as a Source of Sustainable Food,” highlights the need to balance conservation with the sustainable use of marine resources. 

The International Coalition of Fisheries Associations (ICFA) underscores the critical role of fish and seafood in global food security. They serve as a vital protein source for over 3 billion people while also supporting livelihoods and local economies. Furthermore, fish and seafood are rich in essential nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D and iodine, crucial for overall health.  

At ICP-24, ICFA aims to: 

  • Highlight Seafood’s Role: Emphasize fish and seafood’s essential contributions to global food security and the fight against hunger. 
  • Foster Collaboration: Encourage cooperation between industry, governments and NGOs to develop a shared vision of ocean sustainability that promotes healthy oceans, ensures a stable food supply and protects livelihoods. 
  • Shift the Narrative: Address misconceptions about the fishing industry and highlight seafood’s low carbon footprint and commitment to responsible practices. 

By fostering open dialogue at ICP-24, ICFA believes we can secure a sustainable future for our oceans and ensure a healthy food source for generations to come. 

ICFA’s resolution on ICP-24 can be found here.   

