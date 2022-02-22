International Pole and Line Foundation, Sea Delight and Prime Seafood Announce Fishery Improvement Project in Northeastern Brazil

The International Pole and Line Foundation (IPNLF), in collaboration with Sea Delight LLC and Prime Seafood, are excited to announce the launch of the Fishery Improvement Project (FIP) for a handline tuna fishery targeting yellowfin tuna in Brazil, driving greater sustainability in the sector. The FIP currently covers 87 vessels that supply Prime Seafood and are landing their catches in the ports of Ceara and Rio Grande do Norte State in northeastern Brazil.

The main objective of the FIP is to improve the sustainability of the fishery to a level of Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification by 2026, for which key actions will be implemented, such as:

The implementation of a Crew Observer Program, to support fishery data on bycatch and endangered, threatened and protected (ETP) species, even though barely encountered by the selective handline fishing gear used.

Advocacy for the development of Harvest Control Rules (HCR) and tools for yellowfin tuna by the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT).

Review of recent progress in compliance and enforcement through a dialogue with the Brazil Secretariat of Aquaculture and Fisheries (SAP).

Stakeholder meetings in Brazil to inform, seek feedback, and fine-tune the FIP Workplan, thereby encouraging participation in the implementation of identified tasks.

