Introducing Premium Korean Seafood in the U.S.

An introduction of premium Korean seafood in the U.S. with special events in August featuring a presentation for buyers & a showcase for consumers.

NEW YORK — The Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, and the Korean Fisheries Association have recently held promotions in the U.S. aiming to promote the quality of Korean seafood and enhance its global competitiveness. This year, efforts to promote awareness of Korean seafood has expanded to include B2B (business to business) & B2C (business to consumers) by also introducing these products to buyers and consumers online as well as offline. These special presentations and showcases have been successfully run in the U.S. and concurrently worldwide.

Over 30 buyers and distributors attended the B2B event which began by introducing these Korean seafood companies and their many products. The highlight of the event was the tasting of the products deliciously prepared by a New York City chef.

During the B2C showcase, more than 100 consumers also participated in tastings of these products, followed with an in-depth survey where they expressed their honest opinions on subjects like taste, packaging, price value, and most importantly their overall impression of Korean seafood products.

These events introduced Korean seafood products from 10 companies. All of these products are available for export and include: Gim (Seaweed snack), Miyok (Sea Mustard), Oysters, Anchovy, Abalone, Sea Salt, Webfoot Octopus, Squid, Pollack, Seafood Chips, Seaweed Fulvescens, and other products of processed or raw seafood.