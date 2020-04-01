IPNLF Welcomes Camerican International

The global food sourcing company furthers its commitment to providing US consumers with sustainable tuna by becoming a Member of the International Pole & Line Foundation.

Camerican International, Inc. has become the latest Member of the International Pole & Line Foundation (IPNLF), the only non-profit association that is solely committed to promoting responsible one-by-one tuna fisheries and supply chainsFounded in 1916, Paramus, New Jersey-based Camerican imports food products from more than 40 countries around the world into the United States. Specialising in frozen and canned seafood, fruit, vegetables and specialty food products, the company’s customer base includes many of the largest food companies in the US market.

With a product range that includes cans, pouches and frozen tuna, and utilising sustainably-caught skipjack, yellowfin, albacore and tongol, Camerican is a strong supporter of one-by-one tuna fisheries. It also recognises the crucial contribution that these small-scale fisheries make to the socio-economic wellbeing of coastal communities.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: IPNLF