Irvington Seafood Recalls “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw Meat” Because of Possible Health Risk

Irvington Seafood of Irvington, AL, is recalling its 1 lb. packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat” were distributed to distributors located in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The product comes in a 1 lb. containers, package marked with license number AL 111-C with the company name “Irvington Seafood.”

Please look for the following batch number written on the bottom of the container: 130, 131, 132, 134, 137, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146,148, 150

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted on 05/27/22 after FDA tested on 05/09/22. FDA revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on cooking equipment and cooking room. No crabmeat has been tested but product may have potentially been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes due to cross contamination. We have decided to do a voluntary recall to ensure the safety of our consumers.

The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased 1 lb. packages of “Crabmeat” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company via email Kammie1101@gmail.com or telephone.