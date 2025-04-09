Italian Giant Brand Findus Expands ASC Certified Products in its Range

Milan, Italy — Findus is making waves in the seafood industry by ensuring that its entire range of seafood products is now certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). Findus also recently won the “Voted Product of the Year 2025” award in the Frozen Fish category with its premium range of ASC labelled seafood products.

Findus, a leader in Italy’s frozen food market, is stepping up its commitment to sustainability by bringing even more ASC and MSC certified seafood to store shelves. Consumers can now enjoy a wider selection of responsibly sourced products. This commitment not also showcases the company’s strong influence in the supply chain, it also sets an inspiring example, encouraging other companies to follow suit in driving positive change across the seafood sector.

“As a market leader, we are aware of our responsibility and are proud to have inspired the entire sector, reaching the target set in 2017 and constantly promoting a shared sustainability model. This is not an end point, but a milestone that inspires us to continue our commitment,” said Renato Roca, Country Manager of Findus Italia.

“Producing food with less impact on the environment and protecting natural resources is our challenge: we are committed to constant and responsible progress, so that sustainability becomes more and more a value shared by the entire industry and consumers.

Driving Sustainability Across the Supply Chain

“We are proud to celebrate Findus’ milestone. This is an exceptional step towards sustainability in the food sector,” says Desirée Pesci, Market Development Manager of ASC Italy.

“This milestone reflects not only Findus’ commitment to more responsible practices, but also demonstrates how innovation and leadership can transform the entire supply chain, pushing the industry towards ever higher standards of environmental respect and social responsibility. By celebrating this achievement, ASC is recognising Findus’ important role in inspiring other companies to pursue the path of sustainability.”

Since the first Findus ASC certified product arrived on the Italian market in 2018, the volume of labelled products has been growing steadily over the years. Between 2023 and 2024, it grew by 32%. ASC drives change through responsible seafood farming practices which address the potential impacts of fish farming on the environment, workers, animal welfare and surrounding communities.

New ASC Labelled Products Awarded “Product of the Year”

Findus won ‘Voted Product of the Year 2025’ award, the world’s largest consumer-voted award for marketing innovation, in the Frozen Fish category with its premium range Tentazioni di Gusto. This is a new line of ASC labelled seafood products. The range includes three special references: Breaded prawns with parsley and lemon, Prawns au gratin with courgettes and thyme, and Mussels au gratin with potatoes and tomatoes.

“An award that rewards our constant commitment to quality and innovation, to bring to the table of our consumers certified quality products with a unique taste and delicious, differentiating breadcrumbs and gratins,’ stressed Manuel Rubini, Cluster Head of Marketing Fish Segment Findus.

Next Steps

Findus aims to maintain to source 100% of their raw material from ASC and MSC certified sources. Beyond certification, Findus is actively collaboration with other NGOs in Italy on environmental restoration efforts.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

Setting The Standard for Seafood.

ASC is driving the world’s leading certification programme for responsibly farmed seafood.

ASC is leading the transformation of the seafood farming industry towards environmental sustainability and social responsibility by setting the most robust standards and providing the highest assurance, integrity and transparency throughout the supply chain.

Our vision is a world where aquaculture plays a major role in supplying food and social benefits for humanity whilst minimising negative impacts on the environment.

Our standards ensure that seafood with the ASC label has been farmed with care.