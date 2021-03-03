JOH Welcomes Alex Sykes, Account Executive, Fresh Division

BILLERICA, Mass. – JOH, one of the strongest independent food brokers in the United States, is proud to welcome Alex Sykes to the company as an Account Executive in the Fresh Division.

Alex joins JOH with several years of product and project management experience. He will be working alongside clients to help grow their businesses. “Alex’s experience, as well as his background in client relations, make him a great addition to our expanding Fresh team,” said Chris Darmody, EVP, Fresh Division. “We’re thrilled to have him on our team.”

Alex resides in Dartmouth, Massachusetts with his wife, Lindsay, and their 8-month-old daughter, Maddie. They live an active lifestyle and enjoy spending time outdoors whenever possible.

He can be reached at [email protected].



About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.

