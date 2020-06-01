Johnson Sea Products Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Wheat & Soy in “Home Style Crab Cakes”

Johnson Sea Products of Coden, AL, is recalling its 12oz package of frozen “Home Style Crab cakes” because they contain undeclared ingredients of wheat and soy. People who have allergies to wheat or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “Home Style Crab Cakes” were distributed in retail markets throughout Alabama and Florida from 4/28/20 through 5/11/20. Julian date of 212220 is stamped on master cases for distributors and retailers to identify effected cases.

This products comes in a 12oz black retail freezer tray containing 4- 3oz crab cakes. The outer labeling says “Johnson Sea Products Home Style Crab Cakes” in blue, white and yellow letters. Please see the exact label below.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the wheat and soy containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat or soy. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem occurred when an out-dated sample label was used on the Home Style Crab Cakes that contain wheat and soy.

Consumers who have purchased 12oz packages of “Johnson Sea Products Home Style Crab Cakes” are urged to return them to place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-251-824-2693.