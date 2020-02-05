Judge Orders Belfast Activists to Stop Filing Lawsuits to Stall Fish Farm Project

BELFAST (BDN) — A Belfast judge told opponents of a proposed land-based fish farm to stop filing lawsuits aimed at stalling the project, invoking a law that is more commonly used to protect activists than corporations.

Justice Robert Murray has not made any decisions on the ownership of a contested piece of the intertidal zone that’s crucial for the $500 million Nordic Aquafarms project to proceed, but proponents of the development say the recent court ruling moves them a step closer to their goal.

“We look forward to the resolution of costly and time-consuming litigation and continue to move forward with permitting our Belfast project at the local, state and federal levels,” said Marianne Naess, the company’s commercial director.

