Kelly LeBlanc of Oldways Joins Seafood Nutrition Partnership Scientific Nutrition Advisory Committee

Seafood Nutrition Partnership Seafood October 24, 2022

The Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is pleased to announce Kelly LeBlanc, MLA, RD, LDN, Director of Nutrition at Oldways Preservation Trust, is joining its Scientific Nutrition Advisory Committee. The 16-member Science Council, formed in 2013, is composed of the world’s leading researchers united passionately around seafood as critical for the health of all Americans. LeBlanc’s work focuses on cultural eating programs, especially the African Heritage and Mediterranean diets.

“I am honored to join the Seafood Nutrition Partnership Scientific Nutrition

Advisory Committee and to serve alongside top researchers in the industry,” LeBlanc said. “As a Registered Dietitian, I’ve always looked to science as the backbone of my nutrition advice, and I am passionate about my work focused on research and outreach around heritage-based diets high in taste, nourishment, sustainability, and joy.”

LeBlanc (formerly Toups) has authored several papers in peer-reviewed journals around traditional diets, the focus of her work at Oldways, where she is responsible for the design, direction and oversight of the organization’s multiple nutrition-related programs, including but not limited to: Mediterranean, African Heritage, Latin American Heritage, Asian Heritage, and the Whole Grains Council. A registered dietitian by training, she graduated from the University of Texas with BS in nutrition, where she spent a summer studying the Mediterranean diet in Sicily, and completed her dietetic internship through the University of Texas coordinated program. LeBlanc also holds a Masters degree in Gastronomy from Boston University, with a concentration in food policy.

“We are thrilled to have Kelly join the Science Council,” said SNP SNAC Chair Dr. Tom Brenna. “Kelly brings a wealth of experience and thought leadership around cultural eating patterns and her research strengthens our outreach to encourage even more Americans to eat seafood for better health.”

Seafood Nutrition Partnership is a charitable non-profit that is inspiring Americans to be healthier through a seafood-rich diet. SNP provides a variety of scientific resources, recipes, coupons, and more on its website.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP is addressing the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health as per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.

