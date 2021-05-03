Ken Taylor Joins Peter Pan Seafood as Vice President of Purchasing, Sales and Logistics

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Ken Taylor has joined the growing team of talented professionals at Peter Pan Seafood Company, LLC as vice president of purchasing, sales and logistics. Taylor brings more than 36 years of experience in the seafood industry, including 24 years in his last role at MOWI.

Taylor’s first few years in the industry were spent doing a little bit of everything. After college, Taylor made working with Alaska seafood his career. His extensive background includes plant management, longlining, crabbing, harvesting, processing, market development and sales management. His unique experiences in the industry have given him an understanding of the importance of data-driven decision making and working within a vertically integrated seafood platform.

“This is an exciting time to be involved in developing a nimble, growth-minded company that adds value to both our stakeholders and the end consumer,” Taylor said. “From management to processing to sales to relationships with fleet and stakeholders, I am eager to work with the entire Peter Pan team to develop processes that streamline and enhance our ability to deliver the highest quality seafood, sales and service on a global level,” Taylor said.

“Ken is a great fit for Peter Pan with his experience in building a sales force that is not only focused on customer relationships, but also that is energetic and responsive to customer needs,” said Rodger May, president and chief growth officer of Peter Pan. “His commitment will strengthen our mission to be a premier global supplier of the highest quality seafood.”

This announcement follows the hiring of a strong group of dynamic employees in leadership positions at the company and the promotion of Colby Boulton to plant manager in King Cove. In addition to hiring talented people, Peter Pan is committed to promoting skilled employees within the company.

Recent hires include: Jon Hickman, vice president of operations; Mark Foster, chief financial officer; Steve Minor, business development manager; Jonathan Thorpe, managing partnerships and sourcing; Brody Pierson leading domestic and international shelf-stable sales; Kevin Larsen, vice president of domestic and international sales; Shannon Grant, human resources director; and Gayle Janzow, manager of the Valdez facility.

About Peter Pan Seafood Company, LLC

Peter Pan Seafood Company, LLC is a vertically integrated seafood company dedicated to a strong future of prosperity and sustainability composed of Peter Pan Seafood’s assets and the value-added sales channels of Northwest Fish Co., LLC (“Northwest Fish”). The ownership group is Rodger May of Northwest Fish, the Na’-Nuk Investment Fund, LP (managed by McKinley Alaska Private Investment, LLC and McKinley Capital Management, LLC), and the RRG Global Partners Fund (managed by RRG Capital Management, LLC).