Key Technology Introduces COMPASS Optical Sorter for IQF Products

Key Technology (Key), a member of Duravant’s Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group, introduces their COMPASS® optical sorter for individually quick frozen (IQF) products such as fruits, vegetables, seafood, poultry and meat. COMPASS identifies and removes foreign material (FM) and product defects to protect food safety and final product quality. With simplified operation, cleaning and maintenance, COMPASS is the easiest-to-use optical sorter on the market while offering a quick return on investment.



“On IQF production lines, processors often handle dozens of different products and change over several times a day. Optical sorters for these applications require a great degree of flexibility and must maintain high accuracy despite significant product changes,” said Jack Lee, Duravant Group President – Food Sorting and Handling Solutions. “COMPASS’s intuitive user interface and straightforward recipe-driven programming means even entry-level workers with no technical background can easily operate this system to achieve peak performance.”



COMPASS is ideal for whole products, slices, dices and crumbles as well as product mixes. Utilizing in-air inspection, this chute-fed sorter ‘sees’ all sides of the product with no blind spots. It detects and rejects plastic, glass, metal, stones and other FM including extraneous vegetable matter (EVM) like leaves and toxic weeds. Processor-specified product defects are also removed from the line with virtually no false rejects. When inspecting product mixes, COMPASS can be programmed to ensure the ingredients are correctly proportioned. Located at the end of the processing line, immediately prior to packaging, this advanced sorter helps ensure final product quality.



Ease of use on COMPASS is unmatched. The ergonomic user interface resembles smart devices for effortless navigation. Engineered from the ground up to maximize sanitation while simplifying cleaning and maintenance requirements, COMPASS features an open, washdown-compatible design with easy access for personnel.



Recipe-driven programming ensures consistent sort performance on every product run, which is especially valuable in high-changeover applications. Operators can create new recipes for new products or adjust existing recipes to accommodate product changes without assistance from an application engineer or Key service technician.



COMPASS features a modular design and is available in multiple sizes to satisfy a wide range of customer applications and capacity requirements. Object-based recognition facilitates sophisticated shape sorting algorithms, while intelligent ejection maximizes sort accuracy and minimizes false rejects.



Every COMPASS is equipped with Key Discovery™, a powerful suite of data analytics and reporting software that enables the sorter to collect, analyze and share data about every object flowing through the system. Key Discovery can reveal patterns and trends that give processors valuable insights into their operations.



Key supports its customers worldwide through an extensive sales network and a global service team. For more information on Key’s optical sorters, visit www.key.net/en/our-products/sorting/.



For more information, visit www.key.net.

About Key Technology, Inc.

Key Technology is a global leader in the design and manufacture of automation systems including optical sorters, conveyors and other processing equipment. Applying processing knowledge and application expertise, Key helps customers in the food processing and other industries improve quality, increase yield and reduce cost. Key manufactures its products in Walla Walla, Washington, USA; Redmond, Oregon, USA; and in Beusichem, the Netherlands. Key offers customer demonstration and testing services at five locations including Walla Walla and Beusichem as well as Hasselt, Belgium; Sacramento, California, USA; and Melbourne, Australia; and maintains a sales and service office in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico. Key is a Duravant Company. For more information, visit www.key.net.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant’s market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.