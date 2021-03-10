KnowSeafood Names Michael DiLorenzo Chief Marketing Officer

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — KnowSeafood, the first direct-to-home online seafood marketplace using blockchain technology powered by VeChain ToolChainTM to ensure that consumers have complete transparency and traceability for their seafood purchases appointed Michael DiLorenzo as its first Chief Marketing Officer.

In this newly created position for the fast-growing direct-to-home seafood marketplace company, DiLorenzo will report to CEO Daniel McQuade. DiLorenzo will have global responsibility for the company’s digital marketing, PR/communications, content, and social media; SEO, SEM, affiliate marketing, growth marketing channels, and CRM, along with branding and marketing design as the company scales its brand to both consumers and global partners.

“Mike has a most impressive track record for mastering brand building, driving customer acquisition, and frequency due to his deep marketing and technical knowledge,” said KnowSeafood CEO Daniel McQuade. “His passion for building brands is ideally suited for the mission of KnowSeafood. We are excited to have Mike connect KnowSeafood to consumers who care where their seafood comes from and transform their relationship with seafood with unparalleled levels of trust, transparency, variety, and quality. He shares our vision for how big this opportunity can be.”

“I feel very fortunate to have met the KnowSeafood team just as macro trends are converging to create a huge opportunity to deliver the absolute best seafood directly to discerning consumers,” said DiLorenzo. “Today’s consumer demands quality, speed, convenience, and more importantly, responsibility in the sourcing of their food. KnowSeafood is uniquely leveraging the latest technological advances, like blockchain, to create the best consumer experience in seafood, from the harvest to the table.”

DiLorenzo brings extensive marketing expertise in his new role, being best known for joining the on-demand alcohol delivery service Drizly before its public launch in 2014 and architecting that company’s launch marketing strategy. The success of Drizly during DiLorenzo’s tenure (2014-2016) in seizing the first-mover advantage in the market culminated with the company’s eventual acquisition by Uber for $1.1 billion in 2021.

Also known for his pioneering work in social media marketing, DiLorenzo created one of the first social media marketing and strategy departments in professional sports during his tenure at the National Hockey League. For that work, he was named to the prestigious “40 Under 40” list by PRWeek Magazine in 2010.

Since 2016, DiLorenzo has served as the CMO at GasBuddy, one of the most widely used travel and navigation apps globally, boasting nearly 100 million lifetime downloads. At GasBuddy, he led the marketing team that launched its popular payment product, Pay with GasBuddy, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of consumer enrollments since its 2017 launch.

About KnowSeafood

KnowSeafood is the first direct-to-home online seafood marketplace to use blockchain technology to ensure transparency and traceability in its supply chain. Its mission is to provide U.S. consumers with direct access to the best sustainable, natural seafood from a trusted network of international harvesters while working to protect the environment and ensure ocean biodiversity. It’s the first online seafood marketplace to eliminate the middlemen and the risk of fish fraud, mislabeling and unwanted additives, giving U.S. consumers a direct connection to sustainable harvesters from around the world and the ability to trace their seafood every step of the way from the ocean to the front door.

KnowSeafood was co-founded in 2020, by seafood industry veterans Paul Neves and Daniel McQuade, with facilities in New Bedford, MA, and with corporate offices in Raleigh, NC.