Knut Ellekjær to Leave Cermaq – Kristin Hurum to Take Over as Head of Cermaq Norway

Knut Ellekjær (63) has decided to leave Cermaq after 8 years as head of Cermaq Norway’s operations.

“After 8 years, it is the right time to pass the baton on. It has been fantastic years in a strong, committed and competent organization, with major investments, and doubling of volume and turnover with a clearer responsible profile. We have designed and are now launching a new strategy for the coming years, and it is natural that this will be continued with a new leader, while at the same time it gives me an opportunity to look at completely different opportunities in the last part of my working life. The fact that Kristin Hurum – one of our own ranks – has been chosen to take over the role is something I am very proud of,” says Knut Ellekjær.

Kristin Hurum (56) has a degree in business organisation and has a background in banking and the consulting industry before she started at Cermaq. She is currently the Director of HR, Quality and Sustainability, and has worked at Cermaq for 14 years, first as Sustainability Manager at Cermaq Group, before moving to Cermaq Norway and her current position in 2014.

“I am very happy and honoured to get the opportunity to lead Cermaq Norway. The reason I have accepted is that we have a very strong team with incredibly talented people. People are important – they are the ones who create the results. We have set ourselves exciting goals, and a strategy with full emphasis on fish welfare and people, and I am looking forward to getting started on this work,” says Kristin Hurum.

CEO of Cermaq Group, Steven Rafferty, is pleased to have found the right candidate to take over from Knut Ellekjær internally.

“Knut Ellekjær has done a brilliant job at Cermaq Norway, and leaves behind a company that is very well equipped for further growth and development. I have great faith that Kristin Hurum, with her expertise and solid background, alongside a strong management team, will take Cermaq Norway forward in a very good way,” says Steven Rafferty.

The last day of Knut Ellekjær in Cermaq will be 31 May.