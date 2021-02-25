Kvarøy Arctic Donates Over 17,000 Pounds Of Salmon To New York Nonprofit Rethink Food

Indre Kvarøy, Norway — Family-owned sustainable salmon farmer Kvarøy Arctic becomes the first large-scale seafood donation partner for New York-based Rethink Food with its commitment to donate monthly shipments of its salmon to the nonprofit’s Commissary and Café throughout 2021. Founded by Matt Jozwiak in 2017, Rethink Food’s mission is to create a more sustainable and equitable food system.

“Kvarøy Arctic is our first seafood donor and this is the first time we’ve received a reliable, recurring donation commitment for a full year,” said Maddie Metzger from Rethink Food Director of Sourcing.

The monthly donation of 1-2 pallets (1,500-2,000 pounds) of salmon is equal to over 8,000 meals per week. The Rethink Food Commissary will produce 4,000+ meals per week for eight of its over 75 community-based organization (CBO) partners throughout New York. These organizations are committed to serving free meals in a dignified setting to communities experiencing food insecurity.

Also starting in February for Heart Month, and continuing throughout the year, the donation-based Rethink Café in Brooklyn will make at least one meal per week with a 4 oz. portion of Kvarøy Arctic’s American Heart Association Heart-Check Seal Certified salmon. Delicately textured and nutritionally dense, just one 3.5-ounce serving of Kvarøy Arctic salmon has over 2000mg of omega-3s, exceeding the weekly recommended amount set by U.S. Dietary Guidelines and the American Heart Association. Educational materials about the nutritional value of the salmon will be available for anyone dining in the café. The Rethink Café serves 1,000-2,000 people per week, welcoming anyone to enjoy a nourishing meal for the suggested price of $5.

“We made our first donation to Rethink Food at the start of the pandemic in 2020,” says Kvarøy Arctic Strategic Development Officer Jennifer Bushman. “Since then, recognizing the growing need for nourishing food, we’ve continued to donate to their network. We’re proud to support Rethink Food in their effort to give neighbors impacted by food insecurity access to high-quality, nutritious food.”

Kvarøy Arctic began donating pallets of salmon to food banks and other organizations supporting food insecurity at the start of the pandemic in 2020. The monthly donation program continues to nourish communities nationwide in 2021.

About Kvarøy Arctic

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation Atlantic salmon farm on the Island of Kvarøy along Norway’s Arctic Circle. Led by CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Production Manager Gjermund Olsen, and Operations Manager Håvard Olsen, the Kvarøy Arctic team is ushering in a new era of sustainability for salmon farming as a net producer of fish protein with a commitment to traceability and transparency through IBM blockchain technology.

Kvarøy Arctic is BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certified, and has the merroir of Norway’s cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is one of a small number of farm-raised fish certified by the American Heart Association’s® Heart-Check program. Kvarøy Arctic is actively expanding its U.S. retail presence. It is currently available through Pod Foods, at restaurants, for direct delivery on FultonFishMarket.com, and at retail through select retailers like Cherry Hill Market, Cox Farms Market, Acorn Acres, and Whole Foods Market U.S. locations.

Learn about the heritage of Kvarøy Arctic by visiting www.KvaroyArctic.com

About Rethink Food:

Rethink Food is a nonprofit whose mission is to create a more sustainable and equitable food system. Founded in 2017, Rethink Food developed a process to transform excess food from restaurants, corporate kitchens, and grocery stores into nutritious meals and distribute them via community-based organizations (CBOs).

With food insecurity escalating and restaurants facing widespread closures during the pandemic, Rethink Food leveraged its experience as a food rescue and distribution model to launch Rethink Certified, a partnership program which provides grants and resources to local restaurants, so they can prepare community meals as a part of their daily operation. The purpose is twofold: feed local communities and keep restaurants in business, not just in times of crisis. Rethink Food also utilizes two other practical models to reduce food insecurity across communities: The Rethink Café, a donation-based cafe that invites everyone to enjoy a nutritious meal for a suggested donation of $5, and the Rethink Commissary, which converts donated food items into nutritious meals to deliver to CBOs at no cost.

Since April 2020, Rethink Food has invested over $11.5M into 55 independent restaurants and has provided over 2.5 million meals for those facing food insecurity.

For more information, visit rethinkfood.org. Follow Rethink Food on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter.