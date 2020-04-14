Kvarøy Arctic Now Certified by American Heart Association Heart-Check Food Certification Program

KVARØY ISLAND, Norway — Kvarøy Arctic™ Atlantic salmon from Norway’s Arctic Circle is now officially certified by the American Heart Association’s® Heart-Check Food Certification Program. It is available at retail through Whole Foods Market (Midwest, Southwest, Denver, and Atlantic regions) with the designation “Atlantic Farm Raised Salmon—Product of Norway” and at fish and seafood distributors nationwide. For recipes and pantry tips, including how to freeze fresh fish, visit the Kvarøy Arctic blog and the American Heart Association recipe page.

The mark will be prominently displayed on Kvarøy Arctic’s printed materials, boxes, and website starting May 1, 2020. The iconic Heart-Check mark helps take the guesswork out when reading Nutrition Facts and label information, giving consumers peace of mind that what they are consuming meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association.

With the merroir of Norway’s cold, clear waters, Kvarøy Arctic Atlantic salmon has delicate marine flavors, slight brininess, and subtle vegetative notes. The semi-firm salmon is medium-orange in color, due to its natural diet, and has a succulent, flaky texture.

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines and American Heart Association recommend eating at least two servings of non-fried fatty or oily fish each week to get ample omega-3 fatty acids. Just one 3.5-ounce serving of Kvarøy Arctic salmon has over 2000mg of omega-3s exceeding the weekly recommended goal. Supportive but not conclusive research shows that consumption of EPA and DHA may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease and lead to a variety of health benefits.

Kvarøy Arctic Atlantic salmon is one of a small number of certified farm-raised fish. It also has the highest amount of long-chain marine omega-3s per serving for any farm raised salmon according to tests conducted by its feed maker BioMar—an innovator in high performance, sustainable feed. The unique feed contains Corbion‘s pioneering AlgaPrime™ DHA, a microalgae source of long-chain omega-3s.

Located on Kvarøy island, the third-generation family-owned business was founded in 1976 by fish farming visionary Alf Olsen and his son Geir. Now, Geir’s children—Gjermund Olsen, Håvard Olsen, and Ida Knutsen—and CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen maintain the family vision “to provide salmon of very high quality, without compromising either the environment or welfare of the fish.”

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation, family-owned Atlantic salmon farm in the waters around Kvarøy island along Norway's Arctic Circle. Led by CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Production Manager Gjermund Olsen, and Operations Manager Håvard Olsen, the team is committed to utilizing sustainable practices for raising delicious, healthy fish. Kvarøy Arctic Atlantic salmon are ASC certified and have the merroir of Norway's cold, clear waters with a succulent, flaky texture and medium-orange hue.

